Updated : May 20, 2021 15:16:33 IST

Mutual funds put in a net amount of Rs 5,526 crore in equities in April versus Rs 4,773 crore in March. However, SIP flows are now back at pre-Covid levels with an April inflow at Rs 8,590 crore.

From drop-in net asset value (NAV) of Franklin Funds to how to construct a portfolio for the long-term, Anand Dalmia, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Fisdom and Gaurav Gupta, Director of G-Cube Investments answer all viewer queries in the special show ‘Mutual Fund Corner’.

