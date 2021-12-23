MF Corner: Experts take on NRIs investment in mutual funds

In this episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Rushabh Desai, Founder of Rupee with Rushabh Invst Svcs and Shweta Rajani, Senior Vice President and Head of Mutual Fund at Anand Rathi Wealth, who answered the viewers’ mutual fund queries.

On whether an NRI can transfer these units to an Indian resident, Rajani said, “An NRI can transfer his units to a resident Indian provided these units are demat form. Units can be sold either via demat or depositories. Likewise, if he wants to sell it, he can use the exchange platform to sell it, but it depends from one AMC to another AMC.”

