MF Corner: Experts discuss 2022 outlook for mutual fund investors

In this episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Chandresh Nigam, MD & CEO of Axis AMC and Raghav Iyengar, Chief Business Officer of Axis AMC to discuss the outlook for mutual fund investors in 2022.

Nigam said, “It is a good time to be really evaluating where we are in this rally and what has fundamentally changed in last two years, especially the period under COVID. I think, while there could be some worries coming because of the new variant, the Omicron, does that really change or materially change, investor portfolios, etc. is something which everybody will need to decide.”

He added, “The impact of COVID-19 has been there but suddenly we can see a large number of opportunities. As the economy and the corporate sector performance unfolds, more such opportunities will come. So that is something very positive for the medium-term future.”

On retail trends, Iyengar said, “One trend which continues to be strong is the SIP flow. Secondly, we have also seen a fair amount of money getting into hybrid funds, specifically the balance advantage fund. Lastly, we have also seen a trend of money getting into passive and some theme based funds. These are very good for the markets.”

He added, “As far as themes are concerned, I think our advice is obviously to try and give the fund manager enough space to manoeuvre portfolios. Don't get into very narrow themes and obviously, you need to be a little more suave as an investor to be able to understand those themes.”

