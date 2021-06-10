MF Corner: Experts decode banking funds as long-term bet

VIDEOS

Updated : June 10, 2021 15:33:11 IST

In this episode of Mutual Fund Corner, Shweta Rajani, Senior Vice President & Head-Mutual Funds at Anand Rathi Wealth and Anubhav Srivastava, Partner & Senior Fund Manager at Infinity Alternatives help us understand are banking funds a good long-term are bet.

Rajani and Srivastava also answer other mutual fund queries.

On banking Srivastava said, “We have a scenario in India and the world over where banking is effectively being disintermediated. You have the likes of ATMs and wealth desk who are actually eating into the banking space. For a very long period of time, that entire risk-return trade-off doesn’t really work at a portfolio level. So the idea out here would be sure you can take exposure as the economy recovers, make some money but then you then have to start to reallocate and book some profit.”

On retirement planning, Rajani said, “For somebody closer to retirement looking at less risky investments, focusing on regular inflows there are various options on the debt side for example you have your traditional fixed deposits, RBI bonds, debt funds, corporate bonds.”