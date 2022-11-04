Cross
    Smart Money: Masterclass on financial literacy & money habits for kids

    Smart Money: Masterclass on financial literacy & money habits for kids

    By Sonia Shenoy   IST (Published)
    In this latest episode of ‘Smart Money’, Vivek Bajaj, co-founder of StockEdge will discuss on investing for child's future and how to inculcate saving habit at a young age.

    In the run-up to Children's Day later this month, CNBC-TV18’s  ‘Smart Money’ show will focus on how to plan for a child's future; his or her financial goals like education and marriage, and more importantly how to imbibe the quality of financial awareness and literacy at a young age.
    Vivek Bajaj, co-founder of StockEdge will discuss investing for a child's future and how to inculcate saving habits at a young age.
    Bajaj believes that five and six is a very good age to introduce finance to your child and start talking about money.
    Also read: Smart Money: Key opportunities in fixed income market
    On financial literacy tools, he said, “The best tool is, as parents, we have to start narrating stories about money, about things which we are going through on a daily basis.”
    “The moment they start valuing things, not value in terms of moral value, but in terms of pricing the things which we are buying, they start also thinking about the money in that way. So experience sharing is the first teacher,” he added.
    Watch video for more.
