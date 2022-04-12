March general insurance premium grows by 11; details here

March has been a strong month for the industry overall so the general insurance industry premium in the month of March grew at 11 percent. For FY22 the industry has managed to grow at about 11 percent.

For FY22 the industry has managed to grow at about 11 percent. The standalone health insurance space which has been running very strong, in the month of March has grown by 16 percent on a year-on-year basis. So far in FY22, the growth is even stronger at about 36 percent.

ICICI Lombard saw a very strong month of March after a very long time - their premium is up 19 percent in March on a year-on-year basis. It is up about 5 percent in FY22. But the company has lost market share by about 50 basis points in the financial year 22.

For New India Assurance this time around the premium is up 3 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Star Health Insurance the premium is significantly lower it saw a growth of just about 1.4 percent on a year-on-year basis and 22 percent in FY22.

