Key investment strategy when market is at all-time high

In this episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, Kirtan Shah, Founder & CEO of Credence Wealth Advisors talked about investing at all-time highs and how to look at sectoral funds at this juncture.

Shah said, “As we are talking about markets at life high, I think this is not really a point where you would want to aggressively try and invest everything that you have as a lump sum. A better way, probably to invest at this point in time is to kind of try and stagger your investments over the next three or six months. So, probably if there is some volatility over the next three or six months, you will largely be able to take advantage and average that out.”

He advised that long-term investors should have 5-10 percent of portfolio for tactical allocation and that investors should not try and experiment and stick to the basics, specifically at search market levels.

He added that individuals should remain invested across large, mid and small market caps.

"Try and make sure that while you are trying to build a strategy, you have some element of value investing, some element of growth investing that will also help you diversify in terms of strategy," he said.

