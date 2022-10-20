    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Key difference between aggressive and moderate risk portfolios

    IST

    Key difference between aggressive and moderate risk portfolios

    Profile image
    By Sumaira Abidi   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    How the portfolio of an aggressive investor compares to that of a moderate one?

    In this episode of, ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, Manoj Nagpal, MD & CEO of Outlook Asia Capital and Prableen Bajpai, Founder of Finfix Research discussed the wealth creation journey for aggressive and moderate portfolios.
    An aggressive investor or a person is the one whose primary focus is higher capital appreciation. There are certain characteristics of an aggressive portfolio.
    As per Nagpal, the first is obviously that investors are chasing higher capital appreciation.
    "The second is when they are chasing higher returns, they have to gradually take higher risks to achieve that. The third thing is that they have to allocate more money to riskier assets. These kinds of portfolios have very limited cash flow. Finally the important point is that these portfolios have higher volatility too," he said.
    Speaking on the characteristics of moderate portfolio, Bajpai said that these kind of investors consider long-term growth.
    The goal is to balance out opportunities and risks. This approach is sometimes described as a 'balanced' strategy and investors typically use a mixture of stocks and bonds.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
