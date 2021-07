VIDEOS

Market

Updated : July 09, 2021 14:40:48 IST

The general insurance sector saw an uptick of 5 percent in June compared year on year. The first quarter, in the same period, saw premium growth of 11 percent.

Breaking this down, ICICI Lombard General Insurance's premium is almost flat on a year on year (YoY) basis for the month of June. In Q1FY22, the premium shows a growth of about 13 percent.

New India Assurance has seen strong growth in the month of June as well as in Q1FY22. In the month of June, the premium is up about 8.5 percent and for Q1FY22 the growth is about 17.5 percent on a YoY basis.