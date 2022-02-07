January life insurance data: Industry premium up 2.6%, private companies’ premium up 9%

Life Insurance business data for the month of January is out and has been weak across the board. Industry premium is up 2.6 percent and private companies’ premium is up 9 percent year-on-year basis.
For HDFC Life the January premium is just up 9 percent on a year-on-year basis, it's down 2 percent when compared to an average of the first nine months of FY22. The retail APE is also up just 2 percent on a year-on-year basis.
For ICICI Prudential Life, the January premium is up 1.4 percent on a year-on-year basis. It's up 10 percent when compared to nine months average FY22. Also the retail APE is down 7 percent on a year-on-year basis.
Max Life has been weakest in particular, the January premium is down 17 percent on a year-on-year basis, it is down 10 percent when compared to an average of the first nine months of FY22. The retail APE is down 23 percent on a year-on-year basis.
For SBI Life the premium is up 4 percent on a year-on-year basis, it is down 7 percent as compared to the average of the first nine months of FY22, retail APE is up 8 percent.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.