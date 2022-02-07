January general insurance data back to pre-COVID levels; premium grows by 15% YoY

General insurance business data for the month of January and has posted decent returns. It has gone back to its pre-COVID returns. In the month of January on a year-on-year basis, the industry has grown by 15 percent. So far in FY22, it has grown by 12 percent.

General insurance business data for the month of January and has posted decent returns. It has gone back to its pre-COVID returns. In the month of January on a year-on-year basis, the industry has grown by 15 percent. So far in FY22, it has grown by 12 percent.

The standalone health insurance industry has again outperformed the general insurance industry growing by about 36 percent in the month of January on a year-on-year basis, and about 36 percent again, so far in the FY22.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.

Also Read: SEBI lays guidelines for mutual funds with respect to Indian Accounting Standards