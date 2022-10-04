    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Investors still coming to equity but with changed approach: Germinate Investor Services LLP

    By Sumaira Abidi   IST (Published)
    In this latest episode, ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, Santosh Joseph, founder & partner at Germinate Investor Services LLP talked about ways to deal with volatile markets.

    In the last few months, the inflows into equity mutual funds have almost become one-third of what they were in April 2022. So what is the reason behind this?
    Commenting on the same, Joseph said that investors are still coming into equity but their approach has changed.
    "Investors are finding more avenues and more methods to participate in equity. So they are coming as more direct investors, which is entering into the stock market directly through a broking channel or through DIY platform where they are able to open their own demat account," he said.
    He further said that market itself is becoming more buoyant because of more direct participation through the demat accounts and that is a very good headline number for to realize that equity is not losing sheen.
