Complete Circle’s Gurmeet Chadha talk about investment themes for FY24

This latest episode of, ‘Smart Money’, focuses on some big themes that one can watch out for, some investment themes or some stock ideas as well, as we kick start FY24. Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & CIO of Complete Circle will also discuss how one should be approaching what could be quite a volatile year.
Chadha stated one should stagger investments to capture absolute levels and he is bullish on the QSR theme, capital goods, financials, FMCG, and power and energy.
Chadha mentioned that QSR chains have been growing pretty well. This industry is likely to become $35-40 billion, which is two and a half times in the next three, or four years. “Within food services this space will gain more and more traction,” he added.
The hotel industry has also seen a rebound in demand because of events such as the IPL, G20, World Cup, wedding season, lot of activities in the near term. Secondly, corporate travel has also picked up because of the revival in the economy.
Chadha said, “I think one is the model which is changing, and that's why probably you will see a few more quarters, and probably for the re-rating in this space. This business is also susceptible to any external shocks, so any war news or, or anything related, which is geopolitical can have a bit of an impact, one has to be careful here. From that point of view, it's a high beta name and we track a lot of names in this space which are Lemon Tree Hotels, Indian Hotels.”
For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video