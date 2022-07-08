Investing lessons on hedging portfolio against rising inflationary pressures

In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Smart Money, Anshu Kapoor, Pres & Head, Invst Management at Edelweiss Wealth will talk about how to hedge your portfolio against rising inflation and rising interest rates. Are debt funds a good investment tool, which are the sectors that are resilient in a rising interest rate situation, and how to recession-proof your portfolio?

In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Smart Money, Anshu Kapoor, President and Head - Investment Management at Edelweiss Wealth, talks about how to hedge your portfolio against rising inflation and rising interest rates. Are debt funds a good investment tool? Which are the sectors that are resilient in a rising interest rate situation? And how to recession-proof your portfolio.

Kapoor said, “The way the markets are today, it is very confusing for everyone. I think the market is trying to address only largely two questions— 1) What is the level of inflation? and 2) Where will it settle? As you know, markets don’t like uncertainty and the fact is that we have not seen inflation of this kind over the last 10 to 15 years. So, it is largely the uncertainty and also the amount of inflation that has taken the market by shock.”

He added, “This uncertainty is here to stay with us, is what we feel. Therefore it is important to assess what not to do from an investing standpoint, and what could be the opportunities in an environment like this, because remember, in every cycle there is an opportunity, and I think it is pertinent to think about that.”

Watch the accompanying video for the full interview.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.