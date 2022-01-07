Insurance industry in December 2021: New business premium stagnates YoY

The industry numbers are sluggish as far as the month of December is concerned and that is largely because of the numbers from LIC which sort of dragged the overall performance.

Insurance industry saw new business premium stagnate year-on-year in December, but most top private insurers put up a healthy show.

The industry numbers are sluggish as far as the month of December is concerned and that is largely because of the numbers from LIC which sort of dragged the overall performance.

However, the performance of the private players was good. For HDFC Life numbers have been very good, their new business premium is up 56 percent on a year-on-year basis, the total APE is up 38 percent. The retail APE is also not far behind, it is up about 32 percent.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.