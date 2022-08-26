India@75: Smart Money talks about women and financial independence

Devina Mehra, founder, chairperson, and managing director at First Global discussed women and financial independence on CNBC-TV18’s special ‘Smart Money’.

CNBC-TV18's special 'Smart Money' talks about women and financial independence. Did you know that, out of every five investors in India, only one is a woman? Then why is it insisted that women manage their own finances and invest wisely? Here's why.

India ranks 148th amongst 156 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report as of 2021. As per this report, women’s estimated earned income in India is only one-fifth of men’s, which puts the country amongst the bottom 10 globally on this indicator.

This implies that women earn significantly less for the same earning years as men, so they need to save and invest a lot more to ensure that they meet their long-term needs. Devina Mehra, founder, chairperson, and managing director at First Global discussed this further.

