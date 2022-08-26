    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newspersonal finance News

    India@75: Smart Money talks about women and financial independence

    videos | IST

    India@75: Smart Money talks about women and financial independence

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Devina Mehra, founder, chairperson, and managing director at First Global discussed women and financial independence on CNBC-TV18’s special ‘Smart Money’.

    CNBC-TV18's special 'Smart Money' talks about women and financial independence. Did you know that, out of every five investors in India, only one is a woman? Then why is it insisted that women manage their own finances and invest wisely? Here's why.
    India ranks 148th amongst 156 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report as of 2021. As per this report, women’s estimated earned income in India is only one-fifth of men’s, which puts the country amongst the bottom 10 globally on this indicator.
    This implies that women earn significantly less for the same earning years as men, so they need to save and invest a lot more to ensure that they meet their long-term needs. Devina Mehra, founder, chairperson, and managing director at First Global discussed this further.
    Also Read: Sebi notifies rules to enhance prudential norms for investments by portfolio managers
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
    To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng