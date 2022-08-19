India@75: Smart Money talks about secrets of wealth creation

CNBC-TV18’s special show, Smart Money, talks about a few secrets of wealth creation, and how to build wealth over years using a few easy tricks of the trade.

CNBC-TV18’s special show Smart Money talks about a few secrets of wealth creation, and how to build wealth over years using a few easy tricks of the trade.

Charandeep Singh and Varun Daga, Co-Founders and Fund Managers at Girik Capital, shared some ideas for creating a good strong long-term portfolio and helping you achieve financial independence.

The real secret about the market is how you can control your greed, fear, emotions and ego, said Daga.

Buying a laggard or the third, fourth or fifth guy hoping that it will become the leader in the future is very tempting, he said.

Leaders always look expensive, people always feel that the story is overdone, already finished but the leaders keep coming back, he said.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video