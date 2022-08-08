India@75: Nikhil Kamath on Dos and Don'ts of DIY investing

As India turns 75, CNBC-TV18 special show Money Money Money's focus today is on mapping the ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) journey of the Indian retail investor.

As India turns 75, CNBC-TV18 special show Money Money Money's focus today is on mapping the ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) journey of the Indian retail investor. It is said that investing is more than the act of just buying and selling. Investing is equally a test of our behavioral impulses. So are you really prepared to make this arduous journey?

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha and True Beacon, discussed what it takes to go alone in this episode.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video