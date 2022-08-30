    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newspersonal finance News

    India@75: Money Money Money, an investment guide for millennials

    videos | IST

    India@75: Money Money Money, an investment guide for millennials

    Profile image
    By Sumaira Abidi   IST (Published)
    Mini

    In CNBC-TV18 special, Money Money Money, Vishal Dhawan of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors focused on those who are getting started in their careers.

    As India celebrates 75 years of independence, CNBC-TV18 has pledged to conduct a month-long awareness programme on the importance of long-term financial planning and wealth creation.
    Today, in a CNBC-TV18 special, Money Money Money, Vishal Dhawan of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors focuses on those who are getting started in their careers. Savvy young Indians in their 20s and 30s have been flocking to the stock market in droves over the last two years. But as exciting as the stock market may sound, it is equally – if not more – important for these millennials to have a holistic financial plan, which is linked to their goals. So that any downturn does not upset the apple cart.
    He spoke about getting started especially for those in their late 20s and early 30s.
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng