India@75: Money Money Money, an investment guide for millennials

As India celebrates 75 years of independence, CNBC-TV18 has pledged to conduct a month-long awareness programme on the importance of long-term financial planning and wealth creation.

Today, in a CNBC-TV18 special, Money Money Money, Vishal Dhawan of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors focuses on those who are getting started in their careers. Savvy young Indians in their 20s and 30s have been flocking to the stock market in droves over the last two years. But as exciting as the stock market may sound, it is equally – if not more – important for these millennials to have a holistic financial plan, which is linked to their goals. So that any downturn does not upset the apple cart.

He spoke about getting started especially for those in their late 20s and early 30s.

