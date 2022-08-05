    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India@75 | Smart Money: Key things to know about smallcase portfolio

    India@75 | Smart Money: Key things to know about smallcase portfolio

    IST (Published)
    Smallcase technologies is a fintech company which was launched in 2016 by 3 IIT Kharagpur graduates. To discuss smallcase, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vasanth Kamath, founder and CEO; and Anugrah Shrivastava, co-founder, Smallcase.

    In this special programme of India@75: Smart Money, our aim is to help and guide viewers to achieve financial independence through smart investments. The focus is on a modern investment instrument to build long-term diversified portfolios, that is investing in smallcases.
    Now for many, this must be a new concept, but it has been around for a few years now. It basically enables one-click investment in a basket or portfolio of stocks and ETFs.
    So basically when someone says I have bought a smallcase, it means they have bought a certain basket of stocks which are offered on the platform. These could be buying a basket of ‘digital businesses’, or ‘momentum stocks’ or ‘value stocks’ or ‘rural demand’ etc. Smallcase technologies is a fintech company which was launched in 2016 by 3 IIT Kharagpur graduates. To discuss smallcase, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vasanth Kamath, founder and CEO; and Anugrah Shrivastava, co-founder, Smallcase.
