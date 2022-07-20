Identifying behavioural biases is important to maintain health of financial portfolio, says expert

Ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Games on July 28, CNBC-TV18 has undertaken a special mission of financial fitness. Prableen Bajpai, Founder of FinFix Research & Analytics believes that identifying and knowing behavioural biases is very important to ensure that health of financial portfolio is maintained.

Just like the games demand absolute physical fitness, similarly, for financial wellness too, one needs to stay prudent of one's financial fitness.

According to Bajpai some of the biases are — authority bias, consistency and commitment bias, recency bias, loss aversion bias, mental accounting bias, familiarity bias, confirmation bias and framing bias.

