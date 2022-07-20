    Home

    Identifying behavioural biases is important to maintain health of financial portfolio, says expert

    Identifying behavioural biases is important to maintain health of financial portfolio, says expert

    By Sumaira Abidi
    Ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Games on July 28, CNBC-TV18 has undertaken a special mission of financial fitness. Prableen Bajpai, Founder of FinFix Research & Analytics believes that identifying and knowing behavioural biases is very important to ensure that health of financial portfolio is maintained.

    Ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Games on July 28, CNBC-TV18 has undertaken a special mission of financial fitness.
    Just like the games demand absolute physical fitness, similarly, for financial wellness too, one needs to stay prudent of one's financial fitness.
    Prableen Bajpai, Founder of FinFix Research & Analytics believes that identifying and knowing behavioural biases is very important to ensure that health of financial portfolio is maintained.
    According to Bajpai some of the biases are — authority bias, consistency and commitment bias, recency bias, loss aversion bias, mental accounting bias, familiarity bias, confirmation bias and framing bias.
    To know more about these biases, watch the accompanying video.
