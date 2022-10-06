    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newspersonal finance News

    How to invest in rising bond yield scenario

    videos | IST

    How to invest in rising bond yield scenario

    Profile image
    By Sumaira Abidi   IST (Published)
    Mini

    If interest rates rise, investors will no longer prefer the lower fixed interest rate paid by a bond, resulting in a decline in its price. More deets here:

    In this episode of, ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, Ashish Shanker, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Motilal Oswal Private Wealth talked about investing in rising bond yield scenario and how investors can navigate volatility in markets.
    “In a rising interest rate scenario, funds which have longer maturities (those which have more than five or seven years tenure) tend to show a negative return or lag because as rates rise, bond prices tend to fall and they are inversely correlated. So first of all, I think people need to have a clear understanding of this. Otherwise, when investors look at their portfolios and they see fixed income funds showing negative return, it can lead to panic because we have not been used to fixed income portfolios giving negative returns," Shanker told CNBC-TV18.
    Most bonds pay a fixed interest rate that becomes more attractive if interest rates fall, driving up demand and the price of the bond. Conversely, if interest rates rise, investors will no longer prefer the lower fixed interest rate paid by a bond, resulting in a decline in its price.
    Shanker added that it is very important to align portfolio maturities with the underlying funds.
    Speaking about the current scenario, he said that this is a great time to relook at the portfolio and see whether they are adequately positioned.
    Watch video for more.
    Also Read | Investors still coming to equity but with changed approach: Germinate Investor Services LLP
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng