How behaviour of mutual fund investors have changed over years

In this episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, Kalpesh Ashar, CFP-RIA at Full Circle Financial Planners and Advisors discussed behaviour of retail investors in mutual funds, and how it has changed over the years.

Ashar said, “The first and foremost thing is that over the last decade, the investor has slowly but surely understood that mutual funds as a passage of investment is the most reliable and the most comforting way of investment into the capital markets.”

On portfolio positioning, he said that tried and tested diversified funds have stood the test of time.

“The funds with a consistent track record, and the ones which were managed with a lot of say flexibility also stood their ground in this entire period. As we saw again, the retail investor has now become very intelligent and aware. As the bullish phase started going down in the last six to seven months, automatically the NFOs also started managing. So, investors understood that this is a phase where they don't have to get carried away and rather stick to funds which they have,” he said.

