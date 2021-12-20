Govt unlikely to extend December 31 deadline to file income tax returns: Sources

Tax department officials told CNBC-TV18 that there is no immediate need to consider an extension to file I-T returns beyond December 31.

Even as the taxpayers continue to raise concerns over the functioning of new income tax portal, the government is unlikely to extend the December 31 deadline to file returns, sources said.

Tax department officials told CNBC-TV18 that there is no immediate need to consider an extension to file IT returns beyond December 31. Extension of deadline is a policy decision which will be taken by the finance minister, officials added.

According to the IT department, as of December 19, 3.83 crore tax returns have been filed for FY20-21.

