Govt aims to make new income tax regime more attractive; experts discuss

The government is aiming to make new simplified personal income tax regime more attractive for the salaried class, sources informed CNBC-TV18. To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Hitesh Gajaria, Senior Partner - Tax at KPMG India and Amarpal S. Chadha, India Leader – Mobility at EY.

With days to go for the Union budget, CNBC-TV18 learnt that the government is considering various ways to make the new personal income tax regime more attractive to the salaried class. The government is considering to tweak the rules of the new tax regime to encourage taxpayers to make the shift.

Government is likely to add some basic deductions which could be the inclusion of standard deduction, interest against a home loan, house rent, medical insurance premium, etc. but these are just discussions no formal decision has been taken as yet.

