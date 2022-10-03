Money Money Money: Experts' take on funding and planning for higher education

In this episode of ‘Money Money Money’ Vishal Dhawan, Founder & CEO at Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors will discuss how to be financially prepared if kids are still young and you can invest to create the corpus or if kids are already old enough, how to opt for a loan.

The end of the year typically is when we see a whole host of students heading abroad for higher education, and if you are looking to study within India, then add a few more months to this. But irrespective of where a student is headed, higher education is becoming expensive. And therefore you need to plan well in advance on how you are going to fund it. In fact, this is an exercise that parents need to start years in advance. If not, there are education loans available as well.

