Ghosts of round-tripping gone with new foreign investment regulations, say experts

New rules on foreign investments is a game-changer, with many relaxations, simplifications and clarity given on how India can capture the global growth opportunities. Dinesh Kanabar of Dhruva Advisors and Cyril Shroff of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas discuss this with CNBC-TV18.

The key highlights are the clearer round-tripping guidelines, lift to Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) investments in assets with no connection to India, portfolio investment opportunities even in unlisted entities overseas and a big thrust given to the financial services investment opportunities by even non-financial services companies in India. Rules also open investment opportunities to be captured in IFSC by both, companies as well as individuals.

Let us deep dive into the various aspects with a panel of experts — Dinesh Kanabar of Dhruva Advisors and Cyril Shroff of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

