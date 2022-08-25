    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Ghosts of round-tripping gone with new foreign investment regulations, say experts

    videos | IST

    Profile image
    By Nisha Poddar   IST (Published)
    Mini

    New rules on foreign investments is a game-changer, with many relaxations, simplifications and clarity given on how India can capture the global growth opportunities. Dinesh Kanabar of Dhruva Advisors and Cyril Shroff of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas discuss this with CNBC-TV18.

    New rules on foreign investments is a game-changer, with many relaxations, simplifications and the clarity given on how India can capture the global growth opportunities.
    The key highlights are the clearer round-tripping guidelines, lift to Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) investments in assets with no connection to India, portfolio investment opportunities even in unlisted entities overseas and a big thrust given to the financial services investment opportunities by even non-financial services companies in India. Rules also open investment opportunities to be captured in IFSC by both, companies as well as individuals.
    Also Read: New overseas investment rules by RBI see changes in NOC delay procedure
    Let us deep dive into the various aspects with a panel of experts — Dinesh Kanabar of Dhruva Advisors and Cyril Shroff of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
