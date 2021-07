CNBC-TV18 spoke with Vikas Garg, Head of Fixed Income, Invesco MF, on investments in debt instruments to maximise returns. Fixed income as an asset class has to be seen as part of asset allocation for everyone just like one would look at other asset classes like equity, gold, commodity, real estate etc.,

“The benefit of everyone having a fixed income in the portfolio is that it provides low volatility as compared to other asset class but the returns are also low. However, it gives stability to the overall portfolio if added in the right proportion,” said Garg.

Another important aspect, he said, is investing in fixed income would reduce the overall risk of portfolio.

Garg said people have different risk appetite and it may not always be possible to identify the right risk asset classes from risk appetite perspective. Fixed income is a critical ingredient that would realign the risk profile of the portfolio in line with the risk appetite of the investor.