Mutual fund investments where not more than 35 percent is invested in equity shares of Indian companies will now be deemed to be short-term capital gains. This applies to investments made on or after April 1, 2023 and will impact flows into debt funds, gold funds, and international funds.

Mohit Gang, CEO & Co-Founder of Moneyfront said the existing flow will continue to enjoy indexation benefit and continues to enjoy the previous tax regime. He said, “The retail HNI money put together is roughly around 30-35 percent odd of this non-equity AUM, which will hugely get impacted. The new flow which will come in that is what will get impacted.”

He added that the international fund category or the overseas category will also get hugely impacted.

The commodities category which is the gold and silver FoF and the ETFs category which is around Rs 20,000 crore odd kind of category will also get hugely impacted and is a clear move to move gold assets into SGB or the second level impact might be it just moves into physical gold, Gang said.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video