Here's how the changes in Finance Bill 2023 may impact debt mutual funds
Mar 24, 2023

Here's how the changes in Finance Bill 2023 may impact debt mutual funds

By Pavitra Parekh | Sonal Bhutra Mar 24, 2023
Mutual fund investments where not more than 35 percent is invested in equity shares of Indian companies will now be deemed to be short-term capital gains. Mohit Gang, CEO & Co-Founder of Moneyfront said the existing flow will continues to enjoy indexation benefit and continues to enjoy the previous tax regime.

Mutual fund investments where not more than 35 percent is invested in equity shares of Indian companies will now be deemed to be short-term capital gains. This applies to investments made on or after April 1, 2023 and will impact flows into debt funds, gold funds, and international funds.

CNBC-TV18 has been speaking to experts and all of them agreed that this has just come as a body blow to the debt category of mutual funds.
Mohit Gang, CEO & Co-Founder of Moneyfront said the existing flow will continue to enjoy indexation benefit and continues to enjoy the previous tax regime. He said, “The retail HNI money put together is roughly around 30-35 percent odd of this non-equity AUM, which will hugely get impacted. The new flow which will come in that is what will get impacted.”
He added that the international fund category or the overseas category will also get hugely impacted.
Read Here | Debt MF rule changes: Bharat bonds will become less attractive, say experts
The commodities category which is the gold and silver FoF and the ETFs category which is around Rs 20,000 crore odd kind of category will also get hugely impacted and is a clear move to move gold assets into SGB or the second level impact might be it just moves into physical gold, Gang said.
For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
