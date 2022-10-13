    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Explainer: How investor returns compare to fund returns

    Explainer: How investor returns compare to fund returns

    By Sumaira Abidi
    CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director of Fund Research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India, to understand how investor returns compare to fund returns.

    Morningstar India has just released their first study on investor returns versus fund returns and the key lessons that it brings to the fore.
    This inaugural study of investor returns finds that investors have earned about 7.8 percent per year over a 3-year period, 6.3 percent over a 5-year period and 6.5 percent over a 10-year period across fund categories.
    CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director of Fund Research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India, to understand how investor returns compare to fund returns.
