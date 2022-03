What is National Pension Scheme or NPS? What are its features & tax benefits? Sonal Bhutra explains

National Pension Scheme or NPS is a retirement benefit scheme and is a social security initiative.

The scheme is open to employees from public, private, unorganized sectors except for armed forces. The scheme is voluntary and people between age of 18 to 70 years can invest in the scheme.

Watch video to know more about the features and tax benefits of the scheme.