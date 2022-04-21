Experts share why low duration strategies are suitable for debt investors

In this episode of Mutual Fund Corner, R Sivakumar, Head-Fixed Income of Axis AMC, and Devang Shah, Co-head-Fixed Income of Axis AMC, talk about low duration strategies for debt investors in the current environment.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hinted that a rate hike is coming. Does this make low-duration schemes more attractive?

Sivakumar said, “Fundamentally, in the current environment, we believe that shorter duration portfolios will be really useful for investors who want stability in their holdings, especially if they have shorter investment horizons.”

He added, “The RBI is pretty unambiguous in its statement that they would like to normalise monetary policy and when you are talking about normalising in the current environment, it means rates are headed higher. When rates head higher bond prices fall and how do you protect yourself? The classic way of doing that is to actually hold a shorter duration in your portfolio. So, duration is a measure of risk and the lower duration you are the less impact that would be of rate hikes on your portfolio.”

Shah said, “Duration is basically a measure which actually helps you to take the interest rate volatility. When we are looking at duration of a fund, which is significantly longer, it is actually exposed to higher interest rate risk and vice versa, a shorter duration funds will be exposed to lower interest rate risks. So that is the concept of duration.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video