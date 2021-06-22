Expert talk: How to evaluate performance of your mutual fund?

VIDEOS

Personal Finance

Updated : June 22, 2021 17:03:40 IST

We have this tendency at times to blame the fund manager when the fund has underperformed and give the credit to the market when the fund has outperformed.

However, there could be a scientific way to actually decide and decipher what is the reason behind a fund’s underperformance or outperformance.

CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director, Fund Research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India to understand the difference between the two - whether the fund is performing because of the markets or skills of the fund manager.