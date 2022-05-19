Experts explain how to assess advisers’ performance on investment decisions

In this episode of Mutual Fund Corner, Harshvardhan Roongta of Roongta Securities will talk about how to assess your adviser’s performance, and how to evaluate investment decisions. Also, watch Vishal Dhawan of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors talk about factor allocation and its relevance to investors during volatile markets.

In this episode of Mutual Fund Corner, Harshvardhan Roongta of Roongta Securities will talk about how to assess your adviser’s performance, and how to evaluate investment decisions.

To judge returns, Roongta said one should shortlist an investment product by checking the return offered by ‘risk-free product’. Then compare said ‘risk-free product’ with another product such as equity, and then evaluate the additional return the equity is giving compared it to this ‘risk-free product’.

To judge the risk taken by one’s adviser, he said create portfolio after keeping in mind the level of risk one wishes to undertake.

Picking schemes basis top returns is an inappropriate way of portfolio construction, he added.

Also, watch Vishal Dhawan of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors talk about factor allocation and its relevance to investors during volatile markets.

Watch video for more