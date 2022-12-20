English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homevideos Newspersonal finance Newselss fund investments to improve in jan mar quarter sift capital view 15464331.htm

ELSS fund investments to improve in Jan-Mar quarter: Sift Capital View

videos | IST

ELSS fund investments to improve in Jan-Mar quarter: Sift Capital View

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  Dec 20, 2022 4:05 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Vineet Nanda, Managing Director of SIFT Capital talked about investing in ELSS funds. Equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) is the tax-saving instrument for a lot of investors.

ELSS Funds saw a decline in the month of November. Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also allowed mutual funds to launch passively managed Equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS). ELSS is the tax-saving instrument for a lot of investors.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Vineet Nanda, Managing Director of SIFT Capital said that the decline was probably driven by a bit of profit-taking, which happened after a short rally in November.
He added, "My view is that as we get into the January to March quarter, which typically is the aggressive quarter for tax saving, these numbers would start looking at."
Also Read: NFO launch | IIML MF announces 'ELSS Nifty 50 Tax Saver Index Fund' — Key things to know
Talking about the performance of ELSS funds, Nanda said, "Majority of the ELSS funds beat their benchmark when we look at long horizons because most of these are growth-oriented and actively managed funds. So if you look at let us say, even three-year data as of today, 19 out of 30 funds have beaten their benchmarks."
Watch accompanying video for more
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags