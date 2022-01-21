Easy money making could be behind us, says Nippon India MF

“Some of the current market corrections are real and you will have to live with the fact that the easy money piece is way behind us,” said Sailesh Raj Bhan, Deputy CIO - Equity Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund in an interview with CNBC-Tv18.

Valuations in the Indian market have been stretched because they were elongated for an 8-10 year period and till the real domestic growth picks up, some adjustments in the market are bound to happen, Sailesh Raj Bhan said of Nippon India Mutual Fund said. We have to get used to the idea that easy money-making in the stock market could be behind us, Bhan, the Deputy CIO - Equity Investments, Nippon India MF told CNBC-TV18.

