Do not ignore finances and leave them to chance, says expert

Ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Games on the 28th of July, CNBC-TV18 has undertaken a special mission of financial fitness. Roopa Venkatkrishnan, Director at Sapient Wealth Advisors believes that it is important to not ignore finances and leave them to chance.

Just like the games demand absolute physical fitness, similarly, for financial wellness too, one needs to stay prudent of one's financial fitness.

Roopa Venkatkrishnan, director at Sapient Wealth Advisors believes that it is important to not ignore finances and leave them to chance.

"The most important money behavior that has been seen is ignoring your finance. People put it away and say that I have all the time in the world to do it and so why invest today?

So people postpone their investment journey. So anyone who has not thought about investing should look at investing because financial wellness is essential for the critical life journey," Venkatkrishnan said.

