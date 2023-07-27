Direct versus regular mutual funds: Understanding pros and cons

In this episode of, ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, Kaustubh Belapurkar, Dir-Fund Research, Morningstar Invst Adviser will delve into the world of direct and regular mutual fund plans, shedding light on their key differences and the advantages they offer to investors.

Direct plans and regular plans have both been prevalent in the market for quite some time now, each catering to different investor preferences and needs.

One of the significant differences between direct and regular mutual fund plans lies in their expense ratio. Belapurkar points out that direct plans typically have a lower expense ratio compared to regular plans. Direct plans do not include any distribution commission in their expense ratio.

On the other hand, regular plans do include distribution commissions as they involve investment through a mutual fund distributor.

Considering the impact of expense ratio on returns, Belapurkar highlights that direct plans often yield higher returns than regular plans. With a lower expense ratio, more of the investment's returns remain in the hands of investors, ultimately boosting their overall gains.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video