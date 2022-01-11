December general insurance premium grows by 7.3%

The general insurance sector has grown slightly over 7 percent in the month of December. So far in the Financial Year 22, the growth has been about 11 percent.

For standalone health insurance industry, the growth in the month of December is upwards of 31 percent and in the financial year it is about 36 percent.

ICICI Lombard, the December premium has grown by about 5.50 percent on a year-on-year basis. It has seen a growth of just about 2.8 percent. The market share in the month of December is about 121 basis points.

