Good time to invest in debt market as RBI hits pause button: Trust Mutual Fund's Sandeep Bagla

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept repo rate unchanged after raising it cumulative by 250 basis points in 11 months. The pause can be considered as a good news for debt mutual funds. Notably, change in policy rates has an indirect impact on debt funds. The prices of bonds fall when the rates go up as bond yields and prices have an inverse relationship.

Hence, a pause on rate hikes is in a way good news for debt mutual funds.

According to Sandeep Bagla, CEO at Trust Mutual Fund, this is a great time to invest in debt funds.

"If interest rates go down, bond prices go up. The longer the maturity, the higher the percentage rise in the price of the bonds for a given change in yields. And typically yields tend to fall when inflationary outlook is good. So, if expected inflation is likely to come down, you can say that bond prices should do better," he told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that one of the parameters he use is expected inflation and the nominal rate.

"Nominal rate minus expected inflation gives you what I think is the real rate. If the real rate is about two and a half percent, and you expect inflation to go down, then I think it's a very good combination for investing in fixed income long maturity bonds," he added.

ALSO READ | RBI to develop online portal for unclaimed deposits of all banks

He further said that he is expecting inflation to come down.

The RBI has lowered its inflation forecast for FY24 from 5.3 percent to 5.2 percent and market is expecting it to be somewhere around 4.5 to 4.75.