Current market situation good for fund managers to try and do better: Tata MF

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Updated)
It is a good market for active fund managers to try and do better than in a unidirectional bull market or a bear market, said Rahul Singh, Chief Investment Officer - Equities at Tata Mutual Fund in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

IT sector does not look bad given the huge significant visibility, which seems to be there in large-cap and mid-cap names. The returns in IT will track the earnings growth rate, he said. He doesn’t expect a huge rerating or a derating in IT sector.
Singh believes HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is pretty much the business as usual. “I don’t see this being that big an event especially for banks or financial services companies which have strong liability franchise. However in parts of the markets like housing finance, you are going to see some more increase in competitive intensity,” he said.
Consumers is a wild and vast field in India in terms of the choice available, so one cannot paint all the consumers with one brush, he mentioned. According to him, one has to be selective in consumers sector and should approach the sector on a company-to-company and stock-to-stock basis.
