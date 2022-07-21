Mutual Fund Corner: Building a corpus for child’s higher studies

In the latest episode of Mutual Fund Corner, Mrin Agarwal, financial educator and director at Finsafe India, discusses planning for children’s higher education and the 3 portfolios you should not miss out on. Dilshad Billimoria, Managing Director, and principal officer and MF advisor at Dilzer Consultants will talk about investing in new fund offers.

Agarwal said, “The biggest thing that impacts the education cost is inflation, and inflation on education has been traditionally above 10 percent. If you are looking at going abroad too, the inflation has increased, you have rupee depreciation as well. So it’s a double whammy if you are planning to send your child abroad.”She said the basic thing is to get the investment amount right. “There are a lot of calculators which are available online that you can use to figure out how much you want to invest, however get that inflation number right.”

She added that children’s education plans are a big “no” since returns are 4-5 percent per annum. Investing in property is okay, but one must have returns expectation in check,” she said.

Also, Dilshad Billimoria, Managing Director and principal officer and MF adviser at Dilzer Consultants, talks about investing in new fund offers.

