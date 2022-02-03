Budget 2022: Experts decode the tax math

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the first of February presented her budget for FY23 and announced a set of measures, which are being widely seen as giving infrastructure and growth a big boost. The budget has provided a stable and predictable tax regime and has avoided tinkering with rules and tax rates too much. In this special episode, KPMG & CNBC-TV18 - The Budget Fine Print Prashant Nair spoke to a panel of experts to discuss some of the significant tax-related announcements and to understand what could be their implications for the economy and corporates.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the first of February presented her budget for FY23 and announced a set of measures, which are being widely seen as giving infrastructure and growth a big boost. The budget has provided a stable and predictable tax regime and has avoided tinkering with rules and tax rates too much.

CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair spoke to Rajeev Dimri, National Head of Tax at KPMG in India, Rajesh Kunnath, Director - Corporate at Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd, Sushil Pareek is Senior President Taxation at Hindalco Industries Limited, and Anuprita Mehta, Head-Taxation at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited to discuss some of the significant tax-related announcements and to understand what could be their implications for the economy and corporates.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...