Mutual Fund Corner: Your alternatives to equity investments

In this latest episode of Mutual Fund Corner, Anubhav Srivastava, Partner and Senior Fund Manager at Infinity Alternatives talk about alternatives to equity investments.

Equity mutual funds are showing decrease in the net inflow and a lot of that money is going into new fund offers (NFOs), recent data showed. It can also be seen that investors are now taking a cautious approach and money is temporarily shifting from equity to debt.

Given that, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anubhav Srivastava, Partner and Senior Fund Manager at Infinity Alternatives in this latest episode of Mutual Fund Corner, to check alternatives to equity investments.

Srivastava said, “Equity markets have gone through a very important phase. We can see that people are beginning to look elsewhere.”

On alternatives, he said that bonds are looking quite interesting for investors now.

"They can potentially make some money if the interest rates fall," he said.

Another alternative that he suggested is gold which is potentially a hedge, so long as nobody else starts to sell massive amounts of gold."

What we are likely to see is that there is a flight to safety. So, demand for gold is going to continue," he said

For full interview, watch accompanying video