    Big Deal: Financial inclusion of women has potential to generate credit culture and empowerment

    Big Deal: Financial inclusion of women has potential to generate credit culture and empowerment

    By Nisha Poddar   IST (Published)
    CNBC-TV18 discussed financial inclusion of women with Kalpana Ajayan, regional head, south Asia, Women’s World Banking; Jayshree Vyas, MD of Shree Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank and Manish Bhatia, President, Technology at Lendingkart.

    CNBC-TV18's special show Big Deal, today, focuses on the financial inclusion of women to untap the potential that this particular pocket of the demography presents over time. Currently, Many organisations are coming together to empower women and also make them a big force for credit off-take as well as customers of financial services products in the country.
    “We believe that financial inclusion is the starting point and what we eventually want to do is for women’s empowerment. That is what we aim for,” said Kalpana Ajayan, regional head, south Asia, Women’s World Banking.
    Jayshree Vyas, MD of Shree Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank and Manish Bhatia, President, Technology at Lendingkart, also shared their views on the same.
    For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video
