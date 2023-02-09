English
BFSI and IT continue to dominate sector allocation for top 10 AMCs: Fisdom
Feb 9, 2023 7:03 PM IST

BFSI and IT continue to dominate sector allocation for top 10 AMCs: Fisdom

By CNBC-TV18  Feb 9, 2023 7:03 PM IST
In this episode of, ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, Anand Dalmia, Co-founder, and Chief Business Officer at Fisdom discussed about what mutual funds are buying, favourite stocks of AMCs. Fisdom conducted a study on what the top 10 AMCs are buying and what are the sector allocations.

Dalmia said BFSI and IT are the two key sectors as far as sector allocation in concerned.
He said, “IT for some period of time, if you look at quarter two was losing steam, given that US interest rates were increasing. People felt that US will go into recession, still the debate is out and as a result Indian IT also faced the issues. As a result, we saw not a lot of money flowing into IT. However, in the last quarter, that money started coming back to IT.”
On banks, he said that they are doing phenomenally well.
"Their NIMs are doing great. So, both private banks, as well as PSU banks are getting a lot of attention. So, I would say BFSI plus IT continue to dominate as a sector," he said.
Read Here | Equity inflows surge over 70% in January — SIP contributions again hit record high
Talking about specific stocks he said, “Large cap still dominates the majority of what the AMCs hold today. SBI, Reliance Industries, Unilever, Sun Pharma are the usual suspects in the large-cap which continue to dominate the majority of the holdings for most of the mutual funds, as well as money, continues to flow into them.”
For full interview, watch accompanying video
