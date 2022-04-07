Bandhan consortium acquiring IDFC AMC and what it means for unit holders

CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Vishal Dhawan of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors to talk about Bandhan Financial's acquisition of IDFC MF and what does it means for unit holders.

A consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, GIC, and ChrysCapital will acquire Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) AMC and IDFC AMC Trustee Company for Rs 4,500 crore. The deal is subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Also later Amit Kukreja of Amitkukreja.com discusses the difference between value fund and contra fund. There is a SEBI rule which says AMC can offer either a value fund or a contra fund, but not both.

