Bandhan consortium acquiring IDFC AMC and what it means for unit holders

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Vishal Dhawan of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors to talk about Bandhan Financial's acquisition of IDFC MF and what does it means for unit holders.

A consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, GIC, and ChrysCapital will acquire Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) AMC and IDFC AMC Trustee Company for Rs 4,500 crore. The deal is subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Vishal Dhawan of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors to talk about Bandhan Financial's acquisition of IDFC MF and what does it means for unit holders.
| Bandhan-led consortium enters agreement to acquire IDFC Mutual Fund business for Rs 4,500 crore
Also later Amit Kukreja of Amitkukreja.com discusses the difference between value fund and contra fund. There is a SEBI rule which says AMC can offer either a value fund or a contra fund, but not both.
Watch video for more.
Follow our live blog for more stock market updates
First Published:  IST
