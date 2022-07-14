Mutual Fund Corner: Assessing investing styles and market volatility

In this latest episode of Mutual Fund Corner, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Santosh Joseph, Founder and Partner at Germinate Investor Services, about investing styles and market volatility. Also, later Rahul Jain, President & Head-Personal Wealth Advisory at Edelweiss Wealth, will discuss investment in mutual funds and investor returns.

In this latest episode of Mutual Fund Corner, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Santosh Joseph, Founder and Partner at Germinate Investor Services, about investing styles and market volatility.

Joseph said, “In a volatile market, you have a situation where the whole market becomes value-able, which is the excesses, the growth at any price and realising that there cannot be an infinity of growth at any price. So in volatile times, it is a good learning exercise or a good sort of introspection to realise. There are definitive styles that are present in the market to choose the one that works for your best, but the good point in this time is that market generally is more favourable towards being better valued than what it was maybe six months ago.”

Also, later Rahul Jain, President & Head-Personal Wealth Advisory at Edelweiss Wealth, will discuss investment in mutual funds and investor returns.

Watch video for more.

Also Read: