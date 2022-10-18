    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Anand Rathi Wealth picks these mutual funds for new investors

    Anand Rathi Wealth picks these mutual funds for new investors

    By Sumaira Abidi   IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth to take stock of how things have panned out over the last 25 years. Azeez said HDFC Flexi Cap, Franklin Bluechip Fund which continue to be in his model portfolio are a good start point for new investors

    The latest episode of, ‘Mutual Fund Corner’ takes stock of how things have panned out over the last 25 years. If we go by numbers, 26 mutual fund schemes now boast of having a vintage of over 25 years.
    However, it makes sense to see how they have performed in the last 25 years and which are the top-performing ones. To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth.
    Here are some of the mutual funds with 25-year vintage and their returns:
    According to Azeez, HDFC Flexi Cap and Franklin Bluechip Fund are a good start point for any new investor especially because these are large caps.
    HDFC Flexi Cap fund has 91.84 percent investment in domestic equities of which 71.07 percent is in large cap stocks, 6.89 percent is in mid cap stocks and 5.02 percent in small cap stocks.
    Azeez further listed out funds from different sectors.
    From contra space, he picked SBI Contra, while in the mid-cap space, he picked Kotak Emerging Equities.
    According to him, Invesco India Multicap performed the best in multi cap space and ICICI Focused Equity Fund in focused category.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
